Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.