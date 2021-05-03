Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,104 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

