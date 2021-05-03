Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,212. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

