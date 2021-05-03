Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. 42,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,718. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

