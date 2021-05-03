Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Orbs has a total market cap of $321.49 million and $1.65 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

