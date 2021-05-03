Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 115,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,689. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

