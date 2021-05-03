Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

NYSE CVNA opened at $285.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.76. Carvana has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $9,815,808.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

