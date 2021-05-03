Oppenheimer Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $357.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $337.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $326.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $236.32 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.