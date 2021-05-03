Open Platform Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.94 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

