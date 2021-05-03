OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

