OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.