OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

