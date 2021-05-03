ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $81.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.58. 294,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,379. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.