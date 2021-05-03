ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.