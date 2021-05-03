Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OFED opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.68. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $28.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

