Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.66 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $565.08 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00849107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.41 or 0.09022001 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.