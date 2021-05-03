Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,267,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,697,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,661. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

