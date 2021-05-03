O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OIIIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of O3 Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

