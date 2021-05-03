Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NXJ stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.