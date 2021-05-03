Nuggets Trading 139.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $91,687.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 139.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

