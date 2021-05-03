Nuco.cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $482,624.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $482,624.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00277998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01155505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00720285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,902.89 or 1.00202429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

