Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.20

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.20 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.