Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,022,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,476.4 days.
Shares of NVZMF opened at $72.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $73.50.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
