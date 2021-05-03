Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 1,022,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,476.4 days.

Shares of NVZMF opened at $72.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.