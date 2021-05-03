NOV Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.95 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NOV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

