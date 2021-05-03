NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.37-0.39 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

