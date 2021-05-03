Northcoast Research Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.49.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.87 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $172.32 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

