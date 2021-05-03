North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

