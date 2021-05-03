Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NSYS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.39. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

