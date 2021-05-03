Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

NOMD opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

