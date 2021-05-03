NMI (NMIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.