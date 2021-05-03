Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

