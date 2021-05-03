Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

