Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302,054 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302,054 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 496,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

