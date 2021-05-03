Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE OHI opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

