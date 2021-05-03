Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

