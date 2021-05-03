Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $160.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

