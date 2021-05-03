Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 1,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.2 days.

OTCMKTS NISTF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.