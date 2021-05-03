Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 40,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 30.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NKLA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 185,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,715,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

