NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.26. 176,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.