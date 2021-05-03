NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 259,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

