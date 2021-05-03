NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NGTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 259,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About NightFood
