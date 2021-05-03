NFTLootBox Price Hits $88.39 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $88.39 or 0.00152261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $670,380.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00277836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.78 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00729334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.87 or 0.99926209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

