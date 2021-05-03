Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

