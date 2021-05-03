Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.