New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $145.38 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

