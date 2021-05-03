New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,201 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,148 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of DKS opened at $82.58 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

