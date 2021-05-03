New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.79 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.