New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $656,627.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

