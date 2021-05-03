New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

