New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Quidel worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $104.79 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.