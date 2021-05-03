New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.84 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.48 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

